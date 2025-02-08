Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 53.0% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 101.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FNF opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

