Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Position Boosted by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 309,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 180,077 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,503,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.19 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $47.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.