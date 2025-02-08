Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 311 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,267 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,902,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,662,000 after acquiring an additional 41,160 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,694,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,435,000 after purchasing an additional 280,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,628,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,402,000 after purchasing an additional 49,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,134,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 659,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,158,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens upgraded Glacier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

