Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $859,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

