Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $944,000 Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $128.94 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $131.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.