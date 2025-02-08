Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 137.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.32 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

