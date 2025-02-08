Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the third quarter worth about $217,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pgim Aaa Clo Etf alerts:

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PAAA opened at $51.34 on Friday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.