Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.08 and last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 10499754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.68.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLF. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

