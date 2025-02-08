Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 964 ($11.96) and last traded at GBX 962.80 ($11.94), with a volume of 84237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 956 ($11.86).

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,562.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 909.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 868.81.

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The investment trust reported GBX 20.80 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Finsbury Growth & Income had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 7.05%.

About Finsbury Growth & Income

The Company was founded in 1926 and Nick Train has managed the portfolio since his firm, Lindsell Train, was appointed as Portfolio Manager in 2000. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (“the Company”) invests principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company’s portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies outside of the UK.

