First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.33. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.5438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

