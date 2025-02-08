First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.26. 1,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

First Niles Financial Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.

First Niles Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

