First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 2.1% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

FV opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $49.73 and a 12-month high of $63.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

