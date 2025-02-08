First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 61,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 20,994 shares.The stock last traded at $108.97 and had previously closed at $109.08.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
Featured Stories
