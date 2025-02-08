First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.31 and last traded at $54.44. Approximately 7,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 14,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.29.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $168.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.5443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

