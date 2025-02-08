First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.31 and last traded at $54.44. Approximately 7,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 14,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.29.
The company has a market capitalization of $168.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.5443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
