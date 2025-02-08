FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR) Insider Mark Blackburn Acquires 10,989 Shares

FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Blackburn bought 10,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.97 ($18,867.91).

FleetPartners Group Limited provides fleet management services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australia Commercial, Novated, and New Zealand Commercial. It offers vehicle fleet leasing and management, novated leasing, salary packaging, and vehicle accessories and sales solutions.

