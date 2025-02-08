FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $23.90. 642,481 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 567,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1,873.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory increased its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period.

About FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

