Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading Up 15% – What’s Next?

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) traded up 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 154,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Focus Graphite Stock Down 16.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of C$6.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

