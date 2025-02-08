Forbes J M & Co. LLP Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.6% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 251.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $3,597,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,604,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average of $196.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $172.54 and a 12-month high of $205.20. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

