Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 100 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,348,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,463,000 after buying an additional 1,422,054 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,940 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 23,792.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 887,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,043,000,000 after purchasing an additional 883,888 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Analog Devices by 807.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 959,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,891,000 after purchasing an additional 853,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,068,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,953,000 after buying an additional 823,709 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $205.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $182.57 and a one year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 111.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.70.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

