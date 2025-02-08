Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORTY opened at $96.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.98. Formula Systems has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

