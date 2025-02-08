Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 463.85%. Fortinet updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.520-0.540 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.410-2.470 EPS.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $107.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,967.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,860 shares of company stock worth $6,469,056 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Baird R W lowered shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.