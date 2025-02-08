Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Issues Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Fortune Brands Innovations updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.150-4.450 EPS.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE FBIN opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.01. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

