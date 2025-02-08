Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.60 price target on the stock.

FMS opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. Fresenius Medical Care has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

