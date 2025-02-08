Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.47 ($2.65) and traded as high as GBX 213.50 ($2.65). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 205.50 ($2.55), with a volume of 87,130 shares.

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £81.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 213.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 11.40 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. Analysts predict that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

