Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Frontier Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.000- EPS.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Frontier Group from $4.70 to $7.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Shares of ULCC opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 273,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $2,304,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,935.48. The trade was a 25.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,461.30. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 788,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,214,070 in the last 90 days. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

