FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.43.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FUBO. Huber Research raised shares of FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in FuboTV by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuboTV by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in FuboTV by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 73,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FuboTV by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in FuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FuboTV Stock Performance
Shares of FUBO opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. FuboTV has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.
FuboTV Company Profile
fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
