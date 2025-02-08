FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.370-1.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.7 billion-$20.7 billion.

FUJIFILM Trading Down 4.7 %

OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.45. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $13.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

