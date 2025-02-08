FY2026 EPS Estimates for CME Group Boosted by Zacks Research

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $10.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.74. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.27.

CME Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $244.83 on Thursday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $249.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.34 and a 200-day moving average of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,284,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,964,000 after buying an additional 142,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $871,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CME Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,514,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,707,000 after buying an additional 380,071 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in CME Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,435,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,671,000 after buying an additional 996,498 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,427,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,157,000 after buying an additional 1,003,119 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

CME Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.