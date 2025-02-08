FY2029 Earnings Estimate for MLTX Issued By Leerink Partnrs

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.17 for the year. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $45.06 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1,269.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $706,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

