Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Position Increased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 647.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,025,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,370 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,259,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,059,000 after purchasing an additional 889,698 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,075,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,682,000 after purchasing an additional 821,634 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6,162.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 812,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,820,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $27,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $870,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,516. The trade was a 24.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

