Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $54,922.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,436. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,947. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.53 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

View Our Latest Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.