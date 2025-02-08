Garrett Soden Sells 11,113,667 Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM) Stock

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) Director Garrett Soden sold 11,113,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$1,667,050.05.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

ShaMaran Petroleum stock opened at C$0.16 on Friday. ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$454.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.

ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ShaMaran Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. will post 0.0271318 earnings per share for the current year.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

