Generate Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Generate Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $710.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $913.59. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $642.00 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.86 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.