Geospace Technologies Holds Annual Meeting, Elects Directors and Ratifies Auditors

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) recently conducted its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on February 6, 2025. During the meeting, stockholders participated in voting for several important proposals.

The first proposal involved the election of directors to serve a three-year term until 2028. Edgar R. Giesinger, Jr. and Richard J. Kelley were elected as directors. The voting results were as follows: Giesinger received 6,140,522 votes for, 955,371 votes against, 30,914 abstentions, and 3,496,253 non-votes. Kelley garnered 7,028,867 votes for, 88,963 votes against, 8,977 abstentions, and 3,496,253 non-votes.

The second proposal, which aimed to ratify the appointment of RSM US LLP as the Company’s auditors for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, received overwhelming support. The voting outcome for Proposal 2 showed 10,544,893 votes for, 54,380 votes against, and 23,787 abstentions.

Proposal 3 involved an advisory vote on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, as outlined in the proxy materials. This proposal secured approval with 6,849,224 votes for, 267,346 votes against, 10,237 abstentions, and 3,496,253 non-votes.

Geospace Technologies also included an interactive data exhibit within the filing, which can be accessed for further details.

Following the meeting, Robert L. Curda, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary of Geospace Technologies Corporation, signed the report on February 6, 2025, in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This annual meeting reflected key decisions and approvals by the stockholders of Geospace Technologies Corporation.

