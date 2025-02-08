GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 103,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 45,205 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 45,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,027,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $44.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

