GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 104 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 205.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 214.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Baird R W raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

Twilio Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $145.59 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of -56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,695. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.