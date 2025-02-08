GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $310,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Enzi Wealth boosted its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,013.93 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,027.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $914.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $787.62. The company has a market cap of $433.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.57, for a total transaction of $691,555.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,322.87. This trade represents a 15.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,517 shares of company stock valued at $285,805,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

