GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 152.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 77.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $115.83 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $235,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,286.60. The trade was a 19.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $207,207.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,303,856.58. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $2,683,537 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

