GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $132.87 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $113.80 and a one year high of $140.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

