GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $36,000 in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SDVY stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.