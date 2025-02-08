GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.1% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,316.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,240.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,185.54. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,350.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,374.88.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

