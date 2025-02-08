GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 237,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 984,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,377,000 after buying an additional 32,741 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of OMFL opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

