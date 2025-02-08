GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 113,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE T opened at $24.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

