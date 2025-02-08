GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.50 on Thursday. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.
About GigaMedia
