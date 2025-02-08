Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDP) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.19. Approximately 24,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 26,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

