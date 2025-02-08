Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $61,000 Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 221.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $14,480,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 181,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 39.5% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,164,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 87,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,077,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $232.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.39. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $222.73 and a one year high of $275.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,207.10. This represents a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

