Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,926 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 553,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Prologis Stock Down 1.0 %

PLD opened at $117.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average is $118.30. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.76.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

