Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Decreases Position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,835 shares during the quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Borr Drilling by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Borr Drilling Limited has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $819.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73.

Borr Drilling Profile

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.