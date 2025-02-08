Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Has $10.65 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $10,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $852,872. This represents a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

FANG stock opened at $158.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.86. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.25 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.93 and a 200-day moving average of $179.75.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

