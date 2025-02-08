Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Sells 8,015 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 24.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 533,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TFPM opened at $16.40 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $18.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

